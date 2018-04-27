Drivers concerned by flooding in I-77 construction zone

- Several lanes in the I-77 construction zone near Brookshire Blvd. were left underwater after Tuesday’s storms brought several inches of rain.

Now, Thursday’s rain has some drivers worried the construction zone could end up under water once more.

The rain arrived around 6:00 p.m. causing some slowdowns on I-77, but nothing as severe as what could be seen on Tuesday.

Construction crews were continuing to monitor the situation along the highway to ensure that the conditions didn’t get severe or dangerous again.

Some are worried that this could become a consistent issue with heavy spring rains coming in, and a large amount of exposed land in the I-77 corridor.