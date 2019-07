- A water main break had South Boulevard shut down for most of the day on Wednesday. Part of the road near Clanton Road reopened around 5 p.m., but crews are still working in the repairs.

A small section of the road beside the light rail tracks is still shut down, and that has some drivers pretty frustrated.

"If they close one more road in Charlotte they're going to have to close the whole city,"

With the repairs lasting long, the patience of drivers is pretty short.

"It's horrible, it's horrible, it's holding us up we have to go back to work,"

A water main break Wednesday morning forced a section of South Boulevard to be shut down near Clanton Road beside the light rail tracks.

The repairs turned parking lots into traffic turn around spots, and had drivers wait in long lines to detour.

"That's going to be horrible, that's absolutely going to be horrible because from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. traffic is already ridiculous,"

One man was worried about being late to his doctor's appointment. He says it took him 30 minutes to go four miles.

"I left from downtown 1 p.m., no so signs nowhere," he told FOX 46.

Charlotte Water says there's not one specific reason for this water main break, but in general, aging infrastructure and the weather are to blame. And unlike most road construction projects, drivers can't plan for this one.

"This one you can't even plan for… and I pretty much feel for the people getting off work at 4 or 5 p.m. because they're pretty much going to get home at like 8 p.m. that's tough,"

At this time two lanes are open, one in each direction. Charlotte Water estimates that the road should be completely reopened between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.