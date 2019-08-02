A group of about 100 people gathered Friday night to remember a 1-year-old boy who died, allegedly at the hands of his mother and her boyfriend.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the Best Western Hotel off Woodlawn Road Tuesday where Jaheim Richardson was found with burns to his private parts . The 1-year-old later died at the hospital.

His mother, Yasmine Danielle Richardson, was charged with child abuse causing serious injury. Her boyfriend, Daquan Harmon McFadden, was charged with murder and felony child abuse.