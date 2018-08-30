Man accused of shooting at ex-girlfriend and child outside school arrested

- A man who police say shot at his ex-girlfriend as she was dropping her son off at school Thursday morning in northeast Charlotte is in custody.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a woman was dropping off her son at Villa Heights Elementary when her ex-boyfriend, Delmond Cunningham, drove up and followed her into the school parking lot. While in the parking lot, police say Cunningham fired shots at his ex-girlfriend's car. One of the rounds struck a home in the 200 block of Pinckney Avenue.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at the school located at 800 Everett Place. CMPD officers sectioned off a parking lot nearby the school. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police located Cunningham, 35, and at an apartment on Luther Avenue. After a standoff with SWAT, Cunningham surrendered and was arrested.

He is charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, three counts of felony domestic violence protective order violation with a weapon, shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm on educational property and communicating threats.

Cunningham was taken into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

The parking lot at CMPD headquarters was closed to the public as police believed Cunningham would turn himself in there. It has since been reopened.