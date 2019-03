- A family is still in shock after they were left beaten and bruised by three suspects who broke into their home demanding money.

They’re still trying to deal with what happened, and they want to know why they were attacked.

He said, like, they need money and we have no money for them,” said Pabita Bhujel.

She and her family are from Nepal and live in east Charlotte. CMPD says all this happened just before midnight Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning.

Pabita says the suspects came to her door, and even tried to take her phone as she was dialing 911. However, she did manage to do something else with her phone before the suspects got away.

She says at least one of the suspects did have a knife that she could see. The photo captured on her phone shows what could be a second weapon, but Bhujel says she isn’t sure if it was.

Bhujel was fine under the circumstances, but her parents had to go to the hospital, and the suspects are still on the loose.

“Right now, I’m very scared, so I don't know,” she said.

Police are still searching for the suspects. If you have any information, you are asked to call CMPD at 704-334-1600.