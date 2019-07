- On July 20, more than 200 firearm instructors across the country will train teachers on how to shoot and properly handle guns.

'National Train a Teacher Day,' is an event sponsored by the United States Concealed Carry Association and TASER that allows teachers to take a class to learn how to handle a firearm for free. The group's website says it aims to "empower those who educate our children."

This is the second year the event has taken place. It was initiated in 2018 after the shooting in Parkland, FL that left 17 students and teachers dead.

The free trainings will take place in 42 states, including North Carolina. Guns are prohibited on school grounds in North Carolina, however, so educators who participate in the training still won't be able to bring a gun to the classroom.

"Even if folks aren't allowed to have guns on campus, maybe they'll have the knowledge to encourage change," he said. "We believe teachers should have the ability to protect themselves by legal means," National Train a Teacher Day co-administrator Klint Macro told the Treasure Coast Palm.

Following several school shootings, proposals to arm teachers have caused controversy across the nation. Some say it's a necessary precaution to take to protect students in an emergency situation, while others say it could put students in more danger.

"It's not a gun debate," Macro said. "It's a way to protect our children in our schools."

President Donald Trump was a proponent of arming teachers, at one point saying that if one of the Parkland victims-- a football coach-- had been armed "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it."

In Charlotte, CMS leaders pushed back against the idea, saying they took several opinions into account and came to the conclusion that it wasn't something students, parents or local educators wanted.

"CMS joins districts and teachers in North Carolina and across the nation in strong opposition to arming teachers in classrooms. The voices of the vast majority of educators, families and law enforcement officials have been heard - teachers do not want to be armed, parents and students do not want guns in their classrooms and police officers do not want more guns on school campuses," they said in a statement.

Trainings are being offered by Jim Cable at JC Security in Kannapolis, and by Jerry Gouge in Mooresville. If you are interested in signing up, click here.