Educators taught how to shoot, handle weapons on 'National Train a Teacher Day' By Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted Jul 19 2019 08:22PM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 08:32PM EDT The group's website says it aims to "empower those who educate our children."</p><p>This is the second year the event has taken place. It was initiated in 2018 after the<a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/shooting-at-south-florida-high-school" target="_blank"> shooting in Parkland, FL</a> that left 17 students and teachers dead. </p><p>The free trainings will take place in 42 states, including North Carolina. Guns are prohibited on school grounds in North Carolina, however, so educators who participate in the training still won't be able to bring a gun to the classroom.</p><p>"Even if folks aren't allowed to have guns on campus, maybe they'll have the knowledge to encourage change," he said. "We believe teachers should have the ability to protect themselves by legal means," National Train a Teacher Day co-administrator Klint Macro <a href="https://www.tcpalm.com/story/news/2019/07/15/teachers-administrators-get-firearms-classes-weekend/1719324001/">told the Treasure Coast Palm</a>. </p><p>Following several school shootings, proposals to arm teachers have caused controversy across the nation. Some say it's a necessary precaution to take to protect students in an emergency situation, while others say it could put students in more danger. </p><p>"It's not a gun debate," Macro said. "It's a way to protect our children in our schools." </p><p>President Donald Trump was <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/could-armed-teachers-stop-shootings" target="_blank">a proponent of arming teachers</a>, at one point saying that if one of the Parkland victims-- a football coach-- had been armed "he would have shot and that would have been the end of it."</p><p>In Charlotte, CMS leaders pushed back against the idea, saying they took several opinions into account and came to the conclusion that it wasn't something students, parents or local educators wanted. </p><p>"CMS joins districts and teachers in North Carolina and across the nation in strong opposition to arming teachers in classrooms. The voices of the vast majority of educators, families and law enforcement officials have been heard - teachers do not want to be armed, parents and students do not want guns in their classrooms and police officers do not want more guns on school campuses," they said <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/cms-releases-statement-saying-educators-parents-students-do-not-want-teachers-armed" target="_blank">in a statement</a>. </p><p>Trainings are being offered by Jim Cable at JC Security in Kannapolis, and by Jerry Gouge in Mooresville. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Friends and co-workers of the man shot and killed during an armed robbery at a soiuth Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake were at the suspect’s first court appearance on Friday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>‘I saw hate': Friends of Steak ‘n Shake shooting victim attend suspect's first court appearance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Friends and co-workers of the man shot and killed during an armed robbery at a Steak ‘n Shake were at the suspect’s first court appearance on Friday. </p><p>“I saw evil. I saw hate,” Anthony Townsend told FOX 46 after leaving the courtroom. He says he looked the suspect, Eddie Doh, in the eye in court. </p><p>Doh is accused of killing Townsend’s best friend, Darnell Harris, a cook at the Steak ‘n Shake. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/city-council-members-question-rnc-decision-following-trump-rally" title="City council members question RNC decision following Trump rally" data-articleId="419205462" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>City council members question RNC decision following Trump rally</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span>, <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>City council members are questioning the decision to host the 2020 Republican National Convention following President Donald Trump's rally in Greenville. </p><p>On Wednesday, Trump supporters chanted "send her back,' referring to a Somali-born congresswoman Ilhan Omar, during the rally. On Friday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles condemned the behavior. </p><p>Lyles: Charlotte no place for racist, xenophobic hate speech in response to Trump rally chant</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/charlotte-woman-australian-boyfriend-murdered-along-remote-canadian-highway" title="Charlotte woman, Australian boyfriend murdered along remote Canadian highway" data-articleId="419208090" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit: New South Wales Police Force" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Charlotte woman, Australian boyfriend murdered along remote Canadian highway</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Canada are investigating the deaths of a 24-year-old North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend were found murdered along a remote stretch of highway.</p><p>Royal Canadian Mounted Police have confirmed that Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, N.C., and Lucas Fowler of New South Wales, Australia were killed along the Alaska Highway in northern British Columbia, CBC News reported Friday.</p><p>Police haven’t confirmed reports the couple was shot to death.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/i-saw-hate-friends-of-steak-n-shake-shooting-victim-attend-suspects-first-court-appearance"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_20190719221954"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘I saw hate': Friends of Steak ‘n Shake shooting victim attend suspect's first court appearance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mayor-responds-to-send-her-back-chant-trump-rally-greenville"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/Trump_slams_congresswomen__crowd_roars___0_7530976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Trump_slams_congresswomen__crowd_roars___0_20190718024956"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lyles: Charlotte no place for racist, xenophobic hate speech in response to Trump rally chant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-shot-in-chest-before-car-crashed-into-home-in-east-charlotte-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/WJZY%20east%20Charlotte%20homicide%20071919_1563549630895.JPG_7534749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte" title="WJZY east Charlotte homicide 071919_1563549630895.JPG.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot in chest before car crashed into home in east Charlotte, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/cms-board-to-meet-friday-to-discuss-superintendent-s-contract"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/15/CMS_Superintendent_Wilcox_suspended_inde_0_7523970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/___I_saw_hate_____Friends_of_Steak____n__0_7535742_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>‘I saw hate': Friends of Steak ‘n Shake shooting victim attend suspect's first court appearance</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/city-council-members-question-rnc-decision-following-trump-rally" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2018/07/20/Preparations_for_2020_RNC_begin_followin_0_5829442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City council members question RNC decision following Trump rally</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-woman-australian-boyfriend-murdered-along-remote-canadian-highway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/19/canada%20couple2_1563571166234.jpg_7535828_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Credit&#x3a;&#x20;New&#x20;South&#x20;Wales&#x20;Police&#x20;Force" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Charlotte woman, Australian boyfriend murdered along remote Canadian highway</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/charlotte-mayor-responds-to-send-her-back-chant-trump-rally-greenville" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/Trump_slams_congresswomen__crowd_roars___0_7530976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/Trump_slams_congresswomen__crowd_roars___0_7530976_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/Trump_slams_congresswomen__crowd_roars___0_7530976_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/Trump_slams_congresswomen__crowd_roars___0_7530976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/07/17/Trump_slams_congresswomen__crowd_roars___0_7530976_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lyles: Charlotte no place for racist, xenophobic hate speech in response to Trump rally chant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/early-exit-for-tiger-woods-at-british-open" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/19/tiger-woods-wnyw-GettyImages_1563550178152_7534577_ver1.0_320_180.jpg <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot -->
<!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wjzy/news/local_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 