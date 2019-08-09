A chicken might not be your average service animal; neither is a goat, but Vietnam veteran Richard Linder has both (along with some dogs and cats).

It’s safe to say the Private First Class Army Veteran has his hands full, and that’s just the way he likes it. There are a lot of obstacles, though. Many of those obstacles are inside his home.

Linder lost one of his legs from diabetes, and agent orange from Vietnam makes him a return customer at the VA Hospital.