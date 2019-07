- Ever wondered where the best burgers in Charlotte were hiding? The wait is over.

2019 Charlotte Burger Week kicks off Monday. For $6, patrons can enjoy specialty burgers at more than 50 Charlotte restaurants.

Hey Carnivores the 4th Annual @CltBurgerWeek starts July 15. There will be $6 specialty burgers to feed your appetite for culinary adventure! Be sure to stop by Kid Cashew, Old Pineville Premium Pub, Fitzgerald's, or one of Hickory Tavern Hickory 13 area locations. pic.twitter.com/iJSzIaZQE6 — CLT Burger Week (@CltBurgerWeek) July 13, 2019

For a list of participating locations, click here.