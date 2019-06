- An estranged wife shot her Ex and left him with non-life threatening injuries on Sunday, according to authorities.

Shortly after 7 a.m. officers responded to a call at 9200 Richardson King Road where they discovered a victim suffering from a gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victim to Atrium Union where he was treated and is recovering.

After a brief investigation it was determined that this was a domestic dispute and an active domestic violence protective order had been issued.

This is an ongoing investigation.