Evidentiary hearing for 9th Congressional District investigation postponed

- An evidentiary hearing scheduled for this month regarding the investigation into irregularities in the 9th Congressional District will not take place as scheduled.

The hearing, which was previously set for January 11, is postponed, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. All subpoenas remain legally effective.

“State Board staff will continue to interview witnesses and pursue leads as part of this investigation,” said Kim Westbrook Strach, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “This agency remains steadfast in its obligation to ensure confidence in the elections process.”

Only seated State Board members can hold evidentiary hearings, certify elections, order new elections, or hear election protests. The State Board was dissolved last week.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday he won't try to ram ahead with a Democrats-only elections board, raising doubts next week's hearing can take place.

Republicans refused to nominate GOP members for a temporary elections board to fill in until a new law creates a new board at the end of the month. State Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes said there's no legal basis to create the interim body.

The elections board was dissolved on Friday by state judges who in October declared its form unconstitutional. A revamped board takes effect Jan. 31.

