Medics are responding to a Ballantyne house fire. It is unclear if anybody was home.

A Ballantyne home was turned into a pile of rubble after an explosion on Tuesday.

A home next door to where a house explosion occurred on Tuesday in Ballantyne.

A home exploded in Ballantyne on Tuesday. It is unclear at this time if anybody was home. (Charlotte Fire Dept.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Rescue efforts were underway after an explosion leveled a home, turning it into a pile of rubble, on James Jack Lane in Ballantyne Tuesday.

The location is less than a five-minute drive from Ballantyne Corporate Park. Medic reported that a mass casualty bus was responding to the scene.

More than 80 firefighters were actively working to get through the rubble, according to Charlotte Fire Department. Complicating the situation for crews is the weather, with the heat index expected to possibly surpass 100 degrees.

Shortly after fire crews arrived the department called a fourth alarm, making this a four-alarm fire and bringing in additional man power, officials said.

At least two people are being treated for non-life threatening injuries but their condition is unknown at this time.

Structural collapse due to fire, 11000 block of James jack lane. Media staging three blocks away, PIO en route. Station 32’s area. — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 2, 2019

A next door neighbor showed FOX 46 the residual damage at their home caused by the blast. Windoes were blown out, the drywall cracked, lights fell down and items were blasted off of their counters, leaving broken shards all around.

Neighbors are seeing effects of the home explosion as well. The rescue is still in progress. @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/GT4odwqxnM — romnie (@rommmniiie_) July 2, 2019

FOX 46 is live at the scene. Watch here.

OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE