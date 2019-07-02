OTHER STORIES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
Ever wished you could get fresh, warm doughnuts delivered straight to your home? Iconic doughnut maker Kripsy Kreme has answered your cries.
Folks in the Carolinas can now get freshly-baked goods right to their door.
Krispy Kreme announced they are rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service. There are 100 participating stores in 15 states , including right here in North and South Carolina.
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed to death following a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning in an east Charlotte neighborhood, police said.
The woman has been identified as Aliyah Sakinah Terry, 35, police said. Her boyfriend, Isaih Andrew Henderson III, 32, is wanted for her murder.
The attack happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 in the 10300 block of Gold Pan Road.
A mother whose son was killed just over a month ago is now mourning the loss of a friend.
The north Charlotte community felt another wave heartbreak Monday after a man was shot and killed, just days after celebrating his 40th birthday.
"I know how his mother feel because that's how I feel," Iris Stevens said.