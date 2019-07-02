Ever wished you could get fresh, warm doughnuts delivered straight to your home? Iconic doughnut maker Kripsy Kreme has answered your cries.

Folks in the Carolinas can now get freshly-baked goods right to their door.

Krispy Kreme announced they are rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service. There are 100 participating stores in 15 states , including right here in North and South Carolina.