- A toll project years in the making debuted on Saturday. A portion of I-77 from Hambright Road to exit 36 in Mooresville is now open to the public.

"I come from Uptown so it usually takes me 45 minutes and today it took me like 25 minutes and the lanes that were open really helped," said Shital Vaghasiya.

Off exit 30 at Well Kept in Davidson, owner Lauren Marre says the opening of express lanes are long overdue.

"Something definitely needed to be done because it was such bad traffic," said Marre.

Prices will vary. They will increase during rush hour with more drivers on the road.

Both Lauren and Shital say going forward they'll pay a fee, if it's worth saving some time on the road.