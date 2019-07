- Police are asking for assistance in locating a woman who went missing last Wednesday.

Sandra Adams, 69, was last seen at her home at 2400 Midland Avenue. Family reported her missing on Friday when they had gone over to check in on her.

Adams lived alone and is known to walk around the apartment complex and up to the stores on Midland avenue, however, family members said it is unusual for her to not return home.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.