- A family dog had to undergo surgery for injuries he received after being shot by a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy.

According to the sheriff's office, a detective was sent across county lines to North Lincoln Street in Gaston County to investigate a report of stolen property.

They came upon Jessica Martin's house, which she shares with her boyfriend.

“He’s not going to hurt you, it's his house, it's his yard,” owner Jessica Martin told FOX 46’s Derek Dellinger as he came upon Kilo, the couple's three-year-old pit bull.

That’s what Martin says Kilo was doing Tuesday morning when the deputy arrived-- protecting his home.

When the detective went to knock on a neighbor’s door to get answers about the potential theft, the sheriff's office says the pit bull charged out of the house and began attacking the officer. That’s when the officer shot the dog.

"A large pit bull charged out of the house and was attacking and biting the officer causing a puncture wound. He used his service weapon to shoot the dog,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement.

“All I heard was a bang on the door, and then a couple of seconds later three to four shots,” Martin said.

She says Kilo was shot three times. She knows the dog's protective nature, but says he's not vicious. Some neighbors say otherwise, however.

Gaston County Animal Control were sent to the scene to capture the dog who had ran around the house after being injured.

“He was bleeding bad, you know. He already ran to the back yard, you could tell he was hurt.”

Martin says the reason the police were called to their home didn’t involve them and whatever the deputy were looking for, wasn't at her home. She says, however, they had to shell out $500 for Kilo's surgery.

“I think it needs to be looked into a little more, and at the end of the day, for Kilo to survive.”

Despite what happened to him, Kilo was able to walk to the animal control van and is expected to make a full recovery. He should be released from the hospital soon.

The Gaston County Police Department's Animal Care and Enforcement division is the one looking into the case right now.