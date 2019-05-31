< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story410221025" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410221025" data-article-version="1.0">Family feeding homeless in memory of murdered loved one</h1> </header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410221025" data-article-version="1.0">Family feeding homeless in memory of murdered loved one</h1> May 31 2019 10:36PM EDT 31 2019 10:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_410221025_410228204_114785",video:"570154",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Family_feeding_homeless_to_honor_murdere_0_7342306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Indian%2520Trail%2520family%2520feeding%2520homeless%2520people%2520to%2520honor%2520loved%2520one",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/31/Family_feeding_homeless_to_honor_murdered_loved__570154_1800.mp4?Expires=1653964562&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MNWIRJdUUMNVFdDOEQug9fDrcCg",eventLabel:"Family%20feeding%20homeless%20to%20honor%20murdered%20loved%20one-410228204",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffamily-feeding-homeless-in-memory-of-murdered-loved-one"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By David Sentendrey, FOX 46 Charlotte
Posted May 31 2019 10:18PM EDT
Video Posted May 31 2019 10:36PM EDT
Updated May 31 2019 11:07PM EDT no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410221025-410228220" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Sequence%2004.00_00_00_00.Still001_1559356676972.jpg_7342308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410221025" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Family of a man shot and killed during a pool party near UNC Charlotte is organizing an event to feed the homeless in memory of their son.</p> <p>Donqwavias Davis was killed at University Village on <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/3-injured-at-university-area-apartment-complex-after-shots-fired" target="_blank">May 1</a>. Family said he loved giving back to the community, especially, feeding the homeless.</p> <p>"We just wanted to travel the world and help people," brother Will Davis said.</p> <p>The Davis Family came from humble beginnings, even spending a portion of time in a shelter after their mother was nearly assaulted.</p> <p>The family said Donqwavias never lost touch with how far they had come.</p> <p>"That's part of his life and he wanted to use his struggles to help everybody else that had that same struggle or similar struggle," Will Davis said.</p> <p>The Davis' will gather a group of homeless people to Indian Trail's Crossing Paths Park on Saturday, June 22 for an afternoon of food, music and more. They said they are working with a number of shelters to transport people to the park.</p> <p>They're also going to be renting vans to bring any homeless people they see in the Charlotte streets who are willing to join. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Set_up_for_success__Strategies_for_getti_0_7339603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Set_up_for_success__Strategies_for_getti_0_7339603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Set_up_for_success__Strategies_for_getti_0_7339603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Set_up_for_success__Strategies_for_getti_0_7339603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Set_up_for_success__Strategies_for_getti_0_7339603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Set up for success: Strategies for getting a job before you even graduate" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Set up for success: Strategies for finding a job before graduation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Diana Alvear, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Congratulations college grads! You did it. You got your degree and the world is yours.</p><p>Now comes the not so fun part. It’s time to find a job.</p><p>“Let’s face it, they have a lot of pressure when they come out,” says David Neagle. “There’s urgency to get something going especially if they have to be responsible for themselves 100 percent financially.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/free-heart-screenings-for-student-athletes-help-catch-abnormalities" title="Free heart screenings for student athletes help catch abnormalities" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Free_heart_screenings_for_student_athlet_0_7342145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Free_heart_screenings_for_student_athlet_0_7342145_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Free_heart_screenings_for_student_athlet_0_7342145_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Free_heart_screenings_for_student_athlet_0_7342145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Free_heart_screenings_for_student_athlet_0_7342145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Myles Jones loved to play football. During his sophomore year he excelled on the South Mecklenburg High School field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Free heart screenings for student athletes help catch abnormalities</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ann Wyatt little, FOX 46 Charlotte </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Myles Jones loved to play football. During his sophomore year he excelled on the South Mecklenburg High School field.</p><p>“At that time I was doing football with pre-workouts and summer workouts,” said Jones.</p><p>Growing up, Jones would go with his dad, who used to coach at South Meck, to Heart of a Champion Day. It was there, in 2016, that a screening detected a possible problem with his heart.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gastonia-mom-says-son-was-suspended-after-finding-bullets-on-school-grounds" title="Gastonia mom says son was suspended after finding bullets on school grounds" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gastonia_mom_says_son_was_suspended_afte_0_7342130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gastonia_mom_says_son_was_suspended_afte_0_7342130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gastonia_mom_says_son_was_suspended_afte_0_7342130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gastonia_mom_says_son_was_suspended_afte_0_7342130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gastonia_mom_says_son_was_suspended_afte_0_7342130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Gastonia mother is furious with the decision to suspend her 13-year-old son from school after he reportedly found bullets on school property." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gastonia mom says son was suspended after finding bullets on school grounds</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brett Baldeck, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Gastonia mother is furious with the decision to suspend her 13-year-old son from school after he reportedly found bullets on school property.</p><p>Gaston County School representatives tell FOX 46 Charlotte students are not allowed to have bullets or other weapons on school grounds, or they will face suspension. A Gastonia mother says this case is different because her son didn’t bring bullets to school.</p><p>“I seriously take it personal. You can’t just do our kids like that,” said mother, Keisha Jenkins.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/set-up-for-success-strategies-for-finding-a-job-before-graduation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Set_up_for_success__Strategies_for_getti_0_7339603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Set_up_for_success__Strategies_for_getti_0_20190531224933"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Set up for success: Strategies for finding a job before graduation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/free-heart-screenings-for-student-athletes-help-catch-abnormalities"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Free_heart_screenings_for_student_athlet_0_7342145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Free_heart_screenings_for_student_athlet_0_20190601031127"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Free heart screenings for student athletes help catch abnormalities</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/gastonia-mom-says-son-was-suspended-after-finding-bullets-on-school-grounds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/Gastonia_mom_says_son_was_suspended_afte_0_7342130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" Featured Videos

Set up for success: Strategies for finding a job before graduation
Free heart screenings for student athletes help catch abnormalities
Gastonia mom says son was suspended after finding bullets on school grounds
Family feeding homeless in memory of murdered loved one 