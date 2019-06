- Family of a man shot and killed during a pool party near UNC Charlotte is organizing an event to feed the homeless in memory of their son.

Donqwavias Davis was killed at University Village on May 1. Family said he loved giving back to the community, especially, feeding the homeless.

"We just wanted to travel the world and help people," brother Will Davis said.

The Davis Family came from humble beginnings, even spending a portion of time in a shelter after their mother was nearly assaulted.

The family said Donqwavias never lost touch with how far they had come.

"That's part of his life and he wanted to use his struggles to help everybody else that had that same struggle or similar struggle," Will Davis said.

The Davis' will gather a group of homeless people to Indian Trail's Crossing Paths Park on Saturday, June 22 for an afternoon of food, music and more. They said they are working with a number of shelters to transport people to the park.

They're also going to be renting vans to bring any homeless people they see in the Charlotte streets who are willing to join. The Davis Famly said it's the way their son would have wanted it.

"He just had a big heart," mother Clydia Davis said.

Donqwavias was killed one-day after the UNCC Charlotte school shooting, just across the street from campus.

The last post he made to Twitter read, "I guess I never knew how precious life was until I saw those who lost theirs."