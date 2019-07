- A family member, a friend, and the Chief of Police all spoke at a press conference on Thursday, condemning the actions of the shooter who killed a man at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake, and reminding people that the victim is more than a crime statistic.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says he respects the bravery and actions of Darnell Harris, the victim who was killed in the shooting. He also says this is last time he wants to have this kind of conversation.

"He is more than a number. He's more than a number. This is why I get frustrated about the statistics. Families like this deserve the respect. We always talk about our thoughts and prayers and that phrase is losing its impact to me," Chief Putney said.

The police chief says it's time to double down on what it means to hold repeat violent criminals responsible. Tuesday, a robbery at steak n shake left three people shot.

Customer Robert Carpenter Junior and employee Darnell Harris were both shot by the suspect, Eddie Doh. Doh was then shot by police and later taken into custody. A second suspect, Kiara Murphy, was taken into custody on Thursday.

"My brother didn't bother anybody. He worked, loved the Panthers, the Hornets, and the Heels too," Harris' brother Branden Ruffin said.

Ruffin says he was his sidekick and that he never wanted the spotlight.

"He been my brother since before I got to this Earth, so these last few days is like I don't have my brother no more. My family gone be strong though because Darnell was a strong dude, so we might bend, but we not gone fold," Ruffin said.

Harris is hailed as a hero. Police say he fought to get the gun away from Doh but was killed in the process.

"He fought valiantly, and he gave his life trying to help others. He saved lives that day," Chief Putney said.

Anthony Townsend says he feels partly responsible for his best friend's death because he helped get him the job at Steak ‘n Shake, but he's not angry. He said anger and hatred is what caused this tragedy.

"Bad things come and happen and the first instinct is to run and save yourself, save yourself. We can't save ourselves anymore you have to save your neighbor," Townsend said.

The family says they will be holding a vigil sometime soon, but they haven't pinned down a date yet.

Chief Putney has repeatedly discussed the growing rate of violence in Charlotte and the electronic monitoring program, which allows suspects to be released while they await trial. Putney says he's working to put a stop to violence caused by repeat offenders.

