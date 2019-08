- The family of a Charlotte woman found dead along a remote stretch of highway in Canada released a statement on Friday.

The statement came from Cedric Lundy, a close family friend and youth pastor to 24-year-old Chynna Deese.

The family thanked authorities for their efforts to solve the brutal murder, and for their compassion for the family.

They say "a terrible evil" was done to Deese and her Australian boyfriend, 23-year-old Lucas Fowler. The couple was known for traveling the world, and family says they touched lives around the globe.

"Chynna and Lucas believed that this world is full of beauty and good that is so worth exploring," the statement read.

The family says while the heinous act has left them shaken and scared, not wanting to even go outside. they know the young couple wouldn't want to see them living in fear.

"They wouldn't want us to let fear keep us inside of the house. They'd want us to continue to believe that there is more beauty and good in this world than there is evil, and to not just take their word for it, but to go and see it for all the wonder and joy that it has to offer."

You can read the full statement from the Deese family below:

"First of all we want to thank the Canadian authorities and their diligence in the pursuit of justice to bring these individuals to account. They have been not only professional, but extremely personable and compassionate in their interactions with our family. They have cared for our family through the entire process.

We are all grieving in our own ways. This latest development has moved us into a new phase of our grief. Which much like the first phase is unpredictable and messy. We appreciate the support we have received from people in our community and everyone beyond.

A terrible evil was visited upon Chynna and Lucas. An evil that has shaken us and others to core. It's enough to make us want to just stay inside and not risk venturing out into the world.

But there's one thing I'm certain of amidst all of the unanswerable questions - Chynna and Lucas believed that this world is full of beauty and good that is so worth exploring.

They wouldn't want us to let fear keep us inside of the house. They'd want us to continue to believe that there is more beauty and good in this world than there is evil, and to not just take their word for it, but to go and see it for all the wonder and joy that it has to offer."