Family of man killed by CMPD officers speaks out

- Rueben Galindo's 7-year-old son asking at the vigil, why did police kill his dad?

Family friend Jaquelin saying to many at the vigil, she believes police made an error they can't come back from.

The family now looking for answers, telling fox 46, Galindo called police trying to do the right thing by returning a gun. As to who the gun belongs to, the family didn’t say.

Galindo's wife says they did speak with a Spanish speaking 9-1-1 operator and says the operator asked if there any bullets in the gun.

“Three times he told them no. To believe him that there were no bullets in the gun,” Azucena Galindo said.

CMPD says Galindo gave vague responses and the interpreter found it difficult to determine why he was calling 9-1-1. Galindo was also instructed to put the gun away multiple times before officer arrived.

“The operator told him to come outside, that officer had arrived but when he came out they shot him. They didn't give him time for anything,” Galindo said.

Right after officers entered the home with their guns drawn and took everyone out of the apartment.

“They took my friends and family out of the apartment at gun point, like we were the ones that killed him,” Galindo said.

CMPD says these are standard procedure and require officer to enter the home with guns drawn until they determine there are no additional threats but the family says there were no threats to begin with

"I want justice for what they did to my husband. I don't want this stay like this and I don't want this to happen to any other Latinos,” Galindo said.