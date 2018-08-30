Family remembers missing Charlotte man on his birthday, continues search

- The family of a missing Charlotte man, who would have celebrated a birthday Thursday, is working to offer a reward for any information that could bring him home.

Investigators tell FOX 46 Charlotte that the disappearance of Sam Davis is still wide open. He has been missing for months and nothing has been ruled out. His family believes someone out there knows where he is and for some reason they haven't come forward.

"He will always be my little boy and until I take my last breath I will look for him," said Davis' mother, Carol Mejia.

Mejia says she is desperate to find her missing son.

"If somebody knows something and you are hiding that fact, I will find you. I will find you and I will bring my boy home," said Mejia.

Sam Davis was last seen on June 29 in the Davis Lake subdivision of North Charlotte. Investigators say that's the neighborhood where he lived with roommates.

CMPD detectives have been on the case since Davis was first reported missing.. They've been searching by air and on the ground, with the latest search happening Thursday morning.

"We believe that there is someone out there that knows what is going on and what has happened to Sam. We want that person to step forward and come forward to provide that crucial information," said Detective Lee Tuttle from CMPD.

The only information detectives have right now is that Davis was last seen walking down Poplar Grove Drive with his skateboard.

"Anybody who might know where he is, just do the right thing. Eventually your conscience will catch up with you so do the right thing," said Jose Mejia.

The family is working with CMPD and they've hired a private investigator. Anyone with information should call 911.