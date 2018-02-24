Fatal crash shuts down Mecklenburg Hwy Friday eve

- A fatal single vehicle crash shut down Mecklenburg Hwy. (NC Hwy 115) near the Mecklenburg/Iredell County line late Friday evening, according to fire officials.

The crash occurred around 10 pm on N.C. Hwy 115 between Davidson and Mooresville, near Presbyterian Rd. according to Fire Chief Roger Hoover of the Mount Mourne Fire Department.

One person was pronounced dead on scene by Iredell County EMS and one other person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.