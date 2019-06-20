1 person killed I-85 northbound wreck involving tractor trailer

- Interstate-85 was backed up Thursday morning following a fatal accident involving a tractor trailer.

The crash happened along I-85 northbound by Exit 30 to Pineville-Huntersville I-485.

It appeared a vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor trailer and went under the trailer. At this time, it's unclear how many people were inside the vehicle. Medic confirms at least one person was pronounced deceased.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.