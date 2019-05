Dylan Sean Mose, 23, has been charged after his 1-year-old daughter was shot in the head by another child. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office) Dylan Sean Mose, 23, has been charged after his 1-year-old daughter was shot in the head by another child. (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has charged a father after his 1-year-old daughter was shot by a 2-year-old while they were playing inside of the house. Investigators say the incident was preventable.

Just before 12 p.m. on Sunday, investigators were called to Lightview Lane in Lincolnton for a report of a child injured. When they arrived, they found the 23-year-old father, Dylan Mose, on the front porch with the girl.

Investigators tell FOX 46 that the little girl's head was grazed by the bullet, and that she had a CAT scan Sunday to see if there was any brain damage. Doctors say other than a scar, she is expected to be ok.

“Horrible accident, but thankfully the little girl is going to be ok,” said an investigator from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the two kids were playing in the parent's bedroom as the young family prepared for a Mother’s Day celebration. The father was outside smoking a cigarette when the girl was shot. He and his wife rushed in to find the two children in the room.

“The father hears a loud bang,” said investigators.

Investigators say the 2-year-old boy found the .380 caliber handgun in a nightstand and fired a shot.

Investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say this accident was preventable, and are reminding the community that the sheriff’s office provides the community with free gun locks, all you have to do is ask for one.

In this case, investigators say the gun was not properly stored. The case has been handed over to the District Attorney.