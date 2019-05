- The father of slain Mooresville Police Officer Jordan Sheldon opened up for the first time on the tragic death of his son.

Harry Sheldon reached out to FOX 46 and agreed to do an interview. He said he did not want to talk about the pain of losing his son, but rather the motivation his son had for wanting to be a police officer.

"Jordy looked at me and said, 'Daddy, I was born to be a cop,'" Sheldon told FOX 46's Robin Kanady. "I was privileged enough to be there when he was born and to hold him for eight hours."

Jordan Sheldon, or "Jordy" as his father called him, was a protector. His father remembers when Jordan was a teenager, he stood up for a woman who was being abused.

Jordan went to school for engineering, but that's not where his heart was.

"I said, 'Jordy, you always wanted to be an engineer,' and he said, 'Daddy, you always wanted me to be an engineer.'"

Jordan Sheldon graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice, eventually becoming a K-9 Officer with the Mooresville Police Department.

Jordan was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop. Harry Sheldon recalled the moments he found out what happened to his son.

"[His sister] met us at the door and said, 'Daddy they brought Jordy in, Jordan's on the gurney.'"

Thousands came to say goodbye. People stopped along the interstate to pay their respects as his procession passed by.

"Everyone there standing in honor of my son, their servant."

Jordan died doing what he said he was born to do, giving his own life to protect us all.

Harry Sheldon said he cannot thank the community enough. He said he's grateful that Lowe's donated blue light bulbs to the community to hang in memory of his son.