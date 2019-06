- Calling all extras!

A production company shooting in Salisbury, NC is in need of extras for an independent feature filming during the month of June.

The 24th is based on the all-black Twenty-Fourth United States Infantry Regiment and the Houston Riot of 1917. The overnight riot on Aug. 27, 1917, left four soldiers and 14 civilians dead.

The film is written and produced by Kevin Willmont, known for his collaborations with director Spike Lee, including 2018's "BlackKklansman."

Organizers advise that all wardrobe has been ordered and can only fit certain sized individuals. Applicants are asked to provide their body measurements for the tailors.

Extras will earn $64 a day minimum and must have reliable transportation. Work days are 12 hours long, and extras must have open availability the days you are booked. Food will be provided.

Roles:

24th Soldiers

Black men. Ages 18-55. Waist size 32"-42", Chest no larger than 42". Clean shaven face, military style hair.

National Guard

White men, Ages 18-55. Waist size 32"-42", Chest no larger than 42". Clean shaven face, military style hair.

Residents

Men and women. Ages 18 and up. Black and white.

Men: Waist size 32"- 42", Chest no larger than 42".

Women: Dress size 2-8

Anyone looking to apply should send an email to the24thextracasting@gmail.com with all of the following information:

Subject Line: Name of Role

Legal Name on ID:

Cell Number:

Age:

Location YOU live (City/State):

Ladies:

Height:

Weight:

Bust

Dress

Shoe

Tattoo (list location)

Piercings:

Men:

T-shirt (S/M/L):

Dress Shirt (Neck/Sleeve):

Pant (Waist/Inseam):

Jacket/Suit:

Shoe:

Tattoo (list location)

Piercings:

Include Photos of yourself. If selfies, clear w/no filters.

1. Close up- Must be recent to show exact representation

1. Full Body- Must be recent to show exact representation

Filming takes place now until June 28.