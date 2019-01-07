Federal government enters week 3 of shutdown

- It's week three of a partial government shutdown, and it all comes down to border wall funding.

The federal government has reached day 17 of the shutdown and there’s still no end in sight.

The major sticking point remains President Donald Trump’s request for billions of dollars for the wall along the southern border of the country.

Vice President Pence met with congressional leadership aides over the weekend, but there still has not been any progress.

The president saying he's considering declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border in order to get the money, tweeting that the new chairman of the house armed services committee, Adam Smith, said quote: "Yes, there is a provision in law that says a president can declare an emergency."

“We have a crisis at the border of drugs, of human beings being trafficked all over the world. They're coming through. We have an absolute crisis. We have criminals and gang members coming through. It is national security, it's a national emergency,” President Trump said.

Democrats are insisting the president's plan for a wall would be a waste of tax payer dollars.

“His actions are dictatorial and they're not consistent with the Constitution of the United States,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Pelosi plans to introduce more spending bills this week to re-open the shuttered agencies...without any funding for the wall.

“It’s ineffective. There are far more effective ways to deal with the border. Drones, helicopters, some kinds of fencing in some places. Not a wall,” Senator Chuck Schumer says.

The White House says they're not budging without the money.

If you would like to contact your local representatives with questions or comments concerning how the shutdown could affect you, a full list can be seen below.

