- A woman has died following an accidental shooting inside a Kannapolis Ruby Tuesday, authorities said.

Concord Police responded to calls on Saturday about a gunshot wound victim at 2461 Wonder Drive and found a woman inside a Ruby Tuesday restaurant suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The woman, identified as Madison Moore, 28, was transported to CMC Atrium Northeast where she was pronounced dead.

The initial investigation indicates the firearm belonged to the victim and the shooting was accidental.

This ia an ongoing investigation.