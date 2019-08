- A fight that broke out between neighbors led to a 19-year-old being shot in the leg Wednesday night in west Charlotte, police said.

The shooting broke out around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in the 3000 block of Seymour Drive.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital by Medic where he is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

This remains an open and active investigation.