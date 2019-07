- Firefighters are working to learn what caused a home to catch fire in east Charlotte on Fourth of July.

The fire happened Thursday afternoon in the 4600 block of Steepleton Way off of Hood Road. It took 23 firefighters 37 minutes to control the blaze, according to Charlotte Fire Department.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Credit: FOX 46 Charlotte

The extent of the damage is not known, but smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

Thunderstorms rolled in Thursday afternoon across Charlotte. It's unclear if the weather caused the fire.