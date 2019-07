- More pets go missing on the July 4th compared to any other day. Sadly, many owners are still desperately trying to track down their pets.

Kelly Priddy is housing a dog that a friend found on July 3rd.

“Somebody's got to be missing you, huh?” she said to the dog.

“He's very sweet,” Priddy said. “Like as soon as you stop petting him, he'll nudge you with his nose.”

Priddy says a friend found him by the Dairy Queen on Wilkinson Boulevard on July 3rd.

“I mean, there's been some fireworks going on since like last Sunday, so they've been here and there,” she continued. “That could have been a factor; something that might have spooked him, made him roam a little further than normal.”

Priddy and her boyfriend are doing everything they can to find the dog’s owner, including posting his picture on every website they can imagine.

The pooch isn’t the only one that’s missing after the Fourth of July, though. The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office spent days searching for explosive detection dog, Igor. He ran away after hearing fireworks, and someone finally found him this morning.

“We have had, since July 4th, 212 animals enter our system,” said Josh Fisher, Director at Animal Care and Control. “When a stray animal comes into the facility, there’s a 72-hour time clock that starts,” he continued, “and after that 72 hours is over, they become property of the city in order to hopefully place that animal in another home.”

Fisher says their intake of 212 animals is normal, but this weekend’s fireworks certainly didn’t help.

“K-9s every year in particular come in due to fireworks,” he said. “They just get spooked and get away from their owner.”

Animal Care and Control has a database of the dogs and cats that come in. They advise calling them immediately after your pet disappears, so if, and when, the animal shows up, they can reunite you with your pet.