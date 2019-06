CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Whether you want to hit the streets to participate in activities or just watch fireworks from the comfort of your lawn chair, FOX 46 Charlotte has put together a list of all the action happening in our area so you and your family can enjoy a no-stress holiday.

SkyShow 2019 at BB&T Ballpark

2 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Look no further than SkyShow 2019 for the Southeast’s largest outdoor fireworks spectacular. The fireworks will start after your Charlotte Knights finish playing Durham. You can buy tickets here. Come early are reserve your spot on Romare Bearden Park, directly across Mint Street from BB&T Ballpark, which will provide you with the best-unobstructed view of the fireworks outside of the ballpark.

4th of July Celebration at Charlotte Museum of History

The museum’s Independence Day celebration takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Charlotte Museum of History. It's free and open to any members of the public looking to learn! This event will feature home site tours, crafts and carnival activities throughout the day.

4th of July Celebration at Tega Cay

9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The celebration will begin at 9 a.m. with a Land Parade. There will be a Boat Parade, a Carolina Ski Team performance, and Splish-n-Splash. The day will end with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. under the stars. Make sure you bring a blanket or lawn chairs!

4th of July Festival at U.S. National Whitewater Center

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Live music will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a 9:30 p.m. fireworks display each night. Live music includes Dangermuffin, Marc Broussard, Sam Morrow, Colter Wall, and more. Admission is free. Parking is $5. Bring out your blanket or chairs, pick out a great viewing spot, and enjoy the show!

Carowinds Military Days

June 29 - Sunday, July 7. Free park admission to any active, inactive, or retired United States Service men and women with a valid military ID. Fireworks July 4.

Bojangles’ Summer Shootout is an inexpensive source of fun for families every summer.

June 10, 2019 and then continuing through July 30, the series heats up Charlotte’s frontstretch quarter-mile oval. The events start at 5 p.m. Tickets are just $8, with kids 13 and under getting in free. On Tuesday, July 3, the event will end with an autograph session and a fireworks show.

Coulwood Hills Community Independence Day Celebration

8 a.m. You can join the Couldwood Hills Community at the pool for a parade, contests, games and more. The pool will be free and open to all at 12 p.m.

Red, White, and Boom

July 3, 5:30 p.m. in Old Town in Rock Hill, South Carolina. There’s a kids’ zone (there’s a fee for this) a free concert and fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Know of a 4th of July celebration we missed? Send us an email at newstips46@foxtv.com with the information and we'll gladly add the event to the list.