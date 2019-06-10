States of Emergency were declared in Caldwell and Catawba counties Sunday due to heavy rainfall. Residents were urged to say off area roads.
Along the Catawba River in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, rushing waters carried large debris. A boat still attached to part of a dock became pinned to Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge. What appeared to be a hot tub was seen floating down the river.
Monday will start cloudy and quiet, but later some sunshine will break out through the clouds. That sunshine will help destabilize the atmosphere and allow for a line of showers and storms to fire along a cold front in the mountains.
Showers and storms are expected to start in the mountains between 2-4 p.m. and move eastbound throughout the rest of the day.
The Piedmont can expect the rain to move through the area between 5-9 p.m. Another half inch to inch of rain are possible with this batch of showers and storms.
The main risks with this round of rain will be gusty winds and more localized flooding.
Just a reminder – If you can’t see the road under standing water “turn around, don’t drown.”
Posted Jun 10 2019 08:39AM EDT
Washed out roads and flooding are just some of the problems residents in Catawba County were left to deal with following weekend storms.
People living along 13th Street in Conover tried moving their cars and protecting their homes before the rain moved in however, the rushing water inundated their neighborhood forcing several people out of their homes.
Joanna Thomas was checking on her parents who’s home is on 13th Street and was surrounded by water. “The neighbor’s next door were evacuated, the fire department came and evacuated them out earlier this morning. But as far as I’m aware no one’s hurt it’s just going to be some more damage”, she said.
Posted Jun 09 2019 09:43AM EDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 05:16AM EDT
A woman died after she accidentally sho herself inside a Kannapolis restaurant, police said.
The shooting happened Saturday at the Ruby Tuesday located on Wonder Drive. Concord police said the woman, identified as 28-year-old Madison Moore of Landis, suffered a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Moore to CMC Atrium Northeast where she later died.
Posted Jun 09 2019 09:37AM EDT
Updated Jun 09 2019 07:16PM EDT
Three men are dead after their vehicle slipped off the road and fell into a creek in Lincolnton, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The call came in in around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday and emergency crews responded to the vehicle on N.C. 27. Officials tell FOX 46 that weather played a role in the crash the claimed the life off all three men.
The three men were riding in a Ford Escape.