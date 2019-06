CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The flood threat continues Monday as another round of storms and heavy rain is expected to move through the FOX 46 viewing area.

Torrential rainfall over the weekend has caused extensive flooding across the mountains, foothills, and even into the Piedmont.

PHOTOS: Flood & Storm Damage from Sunday

Neighborhoods around Mountain Island Lake was completely underwater, with flood waters rising to the height of street signs. At least 34 people along Riverside Drive had to be rescued, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

States of Emergency were declared in Caldwell and Catawba counties Sunday due to heavy rainfall. Residents were urged to say off area roads.

Along the Catawba River in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, rushing waters carried large debris. A boat still attached to part of a dock became pinned to Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge. What appeared to be a hot tub was seen floating down the river.

Monday will start cloudy and quiet, but later some sunshine will break out through the clouds. That sunshine will help destabilize the atmosphere and allow for a line of showers and storms to fire along a cold front in the mountains.

Showers and storms are expected to start in the mountains between 2-4 p.m. and move eastbound throughout the rest of the day.

The Piedmont can expect the rain to move through the area between 5-9 p.m. Another half inch to inch of rain are possible with this batch of showers and storms.

The main risks with this round of rain will be gusty winds and more localized flooding.

Just a reminder – If you can’t see the road under standing water “turn around, don’t drown.”

Keep up with all the showers and storms by downloading the FOX 46 weather app available in Google Play or the App Store.