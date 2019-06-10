< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411747341" data-article-version="1.0">Flooding emergency continues with another round of storms Monday</h1> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-411747341" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Flooding emergency continues with another round of storms Monday&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/flood-threat-continues-monday" data-title="Flooding emergency continues with another round of storms Monday" addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/flood-threat-continues-monday" addthis:title="Flooding emergency continues with another round of storms Monday">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411747341");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411747341_411750667_190508"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="411750667" data-video-posted-date="Jun 10 2019 07:16AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7369513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>6a Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="411747077" data-video-posted-date="Jun 10 2019 06:49AM EDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Hot_tub_floating_down_Catawba_River_0_7369502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Hot tub floating down Catawba River</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJZY"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411747341_411750667_190508";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411750667","video":"572870","title":"6a%20Neighborhood%20Storm%20Watch%20Forecast","caption":"6a%20Neighborhood%20Storm%20Watch%20Forecast","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2F6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7369513_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2F6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_572870_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654773404%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D4SqksRFyRkaqMvx9KPyNJwJGwKE","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflood-threat-continues-monday"}},"createDate":"Jun 10 2019 07:16AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]},{"id":"411747077","video":"572866","title":"Hot%20tub%20floating%20down%20Catawba%20River","caption":"What%20appeared%20to%20be%20a%20hot%20tub%20was%20spotted%20floating%20down%20the%20Catawba%20River%20Monday%20after%20weekend%20storms.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fmedia.fox46charlotte.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FHot_tub_floating_down_Catawba_River_0_7369502_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FHot_tub_floating_down_Catawba_River_572866_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654771738%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DNhT9UOTfLASEYTYlaQZWDu0zyZY","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflood-threat-continues-monday"}},"createDate":"Jun 10 2019 06:49AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJZY"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411747341_411750667_190508",video:"572870",poster:"https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_0_7369513_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"6a%2520Neighborhood%2520Storm%2520Watch%2520Forecast",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjzy.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/6a_Neighborhood_Storm_Watch_Forecast_572870_1800.mp4?Expires=1654773404&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=4SqksRFyRkaqMvx9KPyNJwJGwKE",eventLabel:"Hot%20tub%20floating%20down%20Catawba%20River-411750667",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjzy/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox46charlotte.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fflood-threat-continues-monday"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/flood-threat-continues-monday">FOX 46 Web Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:53AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411747341"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 07:16AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:07AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_36_CP__1560117641920.jpg_7368235_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Area flooding in Watauga Valley at Crucis Elementary (Jaybird Aerial Photography) </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_36_CP__1560117641920.jpg_7368235_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (36)_1560117641920.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_26_CP__1560097556722.png_7367946_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (26)_1560097556722.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_33_CP__1560108050468.jpg_7367997_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="image (33)_1560108050468.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_78_CP__1560113892518.jpg_7368316_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS (78)_1560113892518.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_80_CP__1560113900152.jpg_7368318_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS (80)_1560113900152.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/Image%20from%20iOS%20_OP_79_CP__1560113895666.jpg_7368317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Image from iOS (79)_1560113895666.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/10/Forecast%20061019_1560163841298.jpg_7369072_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Forecast 061019_1560163841298.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411747341-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal <figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Area flooding in Watauga Valley at Crucis Elementary (Jaybird Aerial Photography)</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Morganton flooding</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>
<figure class="item photo">
<figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Flooding on Vanhorn Rd, eastern Burke County, George Hildebrand area.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure> Photography)</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_26_CP__1560097556722.png_7367946_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Morganton flooding" title="image (26)_1560097556722.png.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Morganton flooding</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/09/image%20_OP_33_CP__1560108050468.jpg_7367997_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Flooding on Vanhorn Rd, eastern Burke County, George Hildebrand area." title="image (33)_1560108050468.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> <figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Rescue underway at RV park on Antioch Road in Morganton where officials say the water is rising.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure> <figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Rescue underway at RV park on Antioch Road in Morganton where officials say the water is rising.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure> <figcaption class="image-caption">
<p>Rescue underway at RV park on Antioch Road in Morganton where officials say the water is rising.</p>
</figcaption>
</figure>





















































































































































































































































































































































































<strong>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - The flood threat continues Monday as another round of storms and heavy rain is expected to move through the FOX 46 viewing area.</p><p>Torrential rainfall over the weekend has caused extensive flooding across the mountains, foothills, and even into the Piedmont.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/-image-gallery-storms-bringing-heavy-damage-flooding-to-area">PHOTOS: Flood & Storm Damage from Sunday</a></strong></p><p>Neighborhoods around Mountain Island Lake was completely underwater, with flood waters rising to the height of street signs. At least 34 people along Riverside Drive had to be rescued, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowfullscreen="true" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="426" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffox46charlotte%2Fvideos%2F912898482389773%2F&show_text=1&width=560" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

States of Emergency were declared in Caldwell and Catawba counties Sunday due to heavy rainfall. Residents were urged to say off area roads.

Along the Catawba River in Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, rushing waters carried large debris. A boat still attached to part of a dock became pinned to Wilkinson Blvd. Bridge. What appeared to be a hot tub was seen floating down the river.

Monday will start cloudy and quiet, but later some sunshine will break out through the clouds. That sunshine will help destabilize the atmosphere and allow for a line of showers and storms to fire along a cold front in the mountains.

Showers and storms are expected to start in the mountains between 2-4 p.m. and move eastbound throughout the rest of the day.

The Piedmont can expect the rain to move through the area between 5-9 p.m. Another half inch to inch of rain are possible with this batch of showers and storms.

The main risks with this round of rain will be gusty winds and more localized flooding.

Just a reminder – If you can’t see the road under standing water “turn around, don’t drown.”

Keep up with all the showers and storms by downloading the FOX 46 weather app available in Google Play or the App Store.

