Florida evacuee goes missing in Lancaster County

- An man suffering from dementia who evacuated Florida with his wife has gone missing in Lancaster County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

John D. DePasquale is described as a 77-year-old white male who stands 6’ (six feet) tall and weighs 240 pounds. He is bald with no facial hair and has brown eyes.

He was last seen on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. at his relative's house at 1070 Truman Drive in Indian Land. he recently arrived at the relatives house from Florida where Hurricane Irma is expected to land over the weekend.

He was wearing gray shorts, a gray golf shirt, and white tennis shoes. He left the house by himself in his sliver 2017 Toyota Highlander with the Florida license plate Y4VMQ.

DePasquale suffers from dementia and requires several medications which he does not have with him. He previously made a comment that he intended to go to Connecticut where he used to live.

Anyone who sees Mr. DePasquale is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or dial 911.