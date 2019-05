- A School Resource Officer and school staff saved the life of a maintenance worker who was in cardiac arrest, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Forest Hills SRO Tex Huffman immedietly took action when he saw Donald Goodman lying on the ground in the school lobby on April 9.

"Deputy Huffman notified Union County Communications and immediately began chest compressions. Forest Hills High Receptionist Amy Nance alerted the school nurse, Tina Medlin. Medlin obtained the AED from the school office and responded to the lobby. After applying the AED pads, one shock was delivered," the sheriff's office said. "Within 3 minutes, Union County EMS, Wingate Police and first responders from the Wingate Fire Department arrived. Chest compressions continued until Goodman’s pulse returned."

Goodman was taken to Atrium Health-Union and was later transferred him to Atrium Health—Pineville. According to his wife, Goodman was in cardiac arrest when he was found and had a 90 percent blockage.

Goodman spent four days in the hospital and is now back at work. Thursday afternoon, Goodman got the chance to thank all those involved who helped save his life.

"Thank the Good Lord for them. If they had not been there, I wouldn’t be here," he said.

Goodman’s family said they are true believers in CPR and realize the importance of learning this basic lifesaving skill. Goodman’s daughter, Crystal, said she wants to bring CPR training to her work and encourages others to learn how to perform it.