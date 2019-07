- After a CATS bus driver was shot through the window Monday, a former operator is calling on CATS to step up security. Riders were getting on board when shots rang out at the Transit Center.

Police have arrested TB Moss who has a violent criminal history. Now he faces a laundry list of charges like attempted first degree murder, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and violating a felony domestic violence protective order.

“He just came up and shot her out of nowhere,” said Lawrence Alexander outside the Transit Center.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, police say Moss walked right up to the driver’s window and shot the woman while riders were boarding the bus headed to Tuckaseegee Road.

“People was getting on the bus,” said Alexander. “You got kids ridding the bus!”

The shooter immediately ran off while company security tried to help the bus driver. CMPD caught Moss a couple blocks away. The driver was rushed to the hospital and is expected

"I pray she gets better,” Alexander said.

According to investigators, the bus driver and the suspect know each other. They say it's a domestic violence case.

The former CATS bus driver reached out to FOX 46, saying he is not surprised by Monday’s shooting. For almost two years he did not feel safe, saying some riders threatened to kill him.

"It's a disrespect for the operator problem,” he said.

Now, he’s calling on CATS to enforce stricter punishments against violent riders and to have more security for drivers.

"They refuse to put the shield up,” he said. "There has to be some kind of way to hold transit management of Charlotte accountable for the things that are happening to the bus operators.”

Police say Moss has a violent criminal history. He is being held at the Mecklenburg County jail, and the bus driver is still in the hospital.