ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - The Alexander County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday the body they're searching for in the Catawba River has been identified as a woman who had been reported missing following an arson fire at her home. The bodies of her two children were found inside the house.
Deputies believe the prime suspect, Areli Aguirre-Avilez, 30, who is the ex-spouse of the woman who lived at the home, and his purported girlfriend, Heidi Wolfe, 16, killed the family of three inside the home before setting the house on fire.
Related: 2nd arrest made in deadly arson, PD combing Catawba River for 3rd body