- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered man who is also known as a former Carolina Panther, XFL star "He Hate Me." Family is extremely worried for his safety.

Torrold "Rod" Smart was last seen on Wednesday, June 12 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in Indian Land.

Smart was last seen driving his silver 2016 Nissan Maxima with NC tag PJR 1759. It is unusual for him to be out of touch for this long with family and friends, police said. Smart's family is extremely worried about his safety and well-being.

Smart is described as a 42-year-old black male, 6 feet tall, 199 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Smart's whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.