Former Catawba County sheriff candidate indicted on several charges

NEWTON, N.C. (AP/FOX 46 WJZY) — A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a former candidate for sheriff whose former girlfriend accused him of putting a tracking device on her car.

A Lincoln County grand jury indicted against former Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Coy Reid on charges that include cyberstalking, stalking, embezzlement, larceny and failing to discharge duties.

Reid is accused of stealing an electronic tracking device from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office and placing it on his ex-girlfriend’s car without her consent and contacted her to say he knew her location.

The victim says this happened sometime between July 30 and August 2, 2017. She told authorities Reid would contact her though texts and iMessage with the exact location of where she was.

Reid was a candidate to replace his father as sheriff and resigned from his job in February to focus on his campaign. He lost the Republican primary in May.

Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, asked a judge to unseal warrants involving the Reid and the sheriff’s office.