- The former principal of Lincolnton High School has been arrested on multiple charges of indecent liberties with children by a school official, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office arrest records.

The former principal was let go within the past two weeks after he had been accused of misconduct with students. Tony Worley was suspended as the district investigated claims of wrongdoing.

Worley has since surrendered all of his licenses to be a teacher or school administrator to the State's Board of Election.

The district said plans to hire a new principal are already underway.