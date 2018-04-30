Former Spanish tutor due in court on additional child sex assault charges

- The co-owner of a tutor group that parents trusted with their children is due in court Monday facing additional child sex assault charges.

Ricardo Mata, 52, was arrested Thursday, April 19, 2018 and charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

The mother of a girl who was 6-years-old at the time told FOX 46 Charlotte the two new charges stem from an assault on her daughter at Eastover Elementary School while he was tutoring on behalf of his company, PlaySpanish.

She told FOX 46 her concern began when she saw Mata had been arrested in March. She said Mata reportedly performed "lock-downs" at the school and separated the children.

Mata would reportedly isolate the children in separate rooms where he would abuse them, she said.

Mata was arrested in mid-March after a 7-year-old girl and her parents claimed he sexually assaulted her at a summer camp at a Dilworth church last July.

Several CMS schools and Charlotte-area daycares have offered PlaySpanish in the past:

Ballantyne Elementary

Dilworth Elementary

First United Methodist Church Child Development Center on N. Tryon St.

Myers Park Baptist Church Through-The-Week-School

Providence Baptist Church Weekday Education Ministry

Steele Creek Presbyterian Church Child Development Center

Kids 'R' Kids - The Academy at Blakeney

