<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410381506" data-article-version="1.0">FOX 46 Getting Results after repairman scam</h1>
</header> 31 2019 10:56PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:morgan.frances@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/fox-46-getting-results-after-repairman-scam">Morgan Frances, FOX 46 Charlotte</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 09:53AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410381506"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:56PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410381506-410232421" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410381506" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - FOX 46 is getting results in a story that started with one woman and has since expanded to multiple people and dozens of complaints.</p><p>Victims say an appliance repair man they hired charged them for jobs that were never completed.</p><p>After months of weeding through various business names, addresses, and actual names the man used, we were able to track down John Jackson and his real address.</p><p>The most recent customer that was scammed is George Carroll, whose refrigerator was thawed.</p><p>Carroll is one of nearly a half dozen people complaining about the same repairman. Carroll says the repairman, who at the time went by the name of Randy, charged him almost $1,000 and never fixed the fridge.</p><p>After FOX 46 originally aired the story, some viewers phoned in and said that the same thing happened to them.</p><p>"I knew he wasn't coming back," said Carroll. "Repeated texts and calls were unanswered but I was relentless in trying to get a hold of him."</p><p>After a brief investigation FOX 46 was able to learn what type of van Jackson drove, his appearance and that the previous name he had given us, Randy Browne, was false.</p><p>"I understand," Jackson told FOX 46 after multiple attempts to try to get a hold of him. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJZY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"403456" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/-3446-million-powerball-jackpot-won-in-north-carolina" title="$344.6 million Powerball jackpot won by North Carolina resident" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Powerball%20logo%20on%20red%20_OP_00000002_CP__1559487913025.jpg_7344031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A North Carolina resident is the sole winner of an estimated $344.6 million Powerball." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>$344.6 million Powerball jackpot won by North Carolina resident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 11:09AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 11:11AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A very lucky North Carolina resident is the sole winner of this week's $344.6 million Powerball jackpot.</p><p>The name of the winner has not been released at this time.</p><p>The ticket owner has a choice of an estimated annuity of $344.6 million paid in 30 payments over 29 years or a lump sum payment of $223.3 million.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ashe-county-senior-stopped-from-walking-at-graduation-because-of-her-shoes" title="Ashe County senior stopped from walking at graduation, because of her shoes" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ashe County senior stopped from walking at graduation, because of her shoes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauren Dugan, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 08:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Ashe County mother reached out to Fox46 Charlotte saying her daughter was not allowed to walk across the stage at her high school graduation because she says her previously approved shoes were not acceptable. Now the family wants to take action against the school.</p><p>“Something was taken from my daughter that she worked 13 years for,” said Dixon. “It can’t be replaced. It can’t be re-created.”</p><p>Graduation at Ashe County High School was held on Friday. Her daughter wore a white shirt, black pants, and black converse. Dixon shared a YouTube video detailing what happened and showing the forbidden shoes. She says the shoes were previously approved by a guidance counselor at Ashe County High School but thirty-five minutes before the ceremony started, a staffer told her daughter tennis shoes were not allowed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/express-lanes-open-along-parts-of-i-77" title="Express lanes open along parts of I-77" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Express_lanes_open_along_parts_of_I_77_0_7343956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Express_lanes_open_along_parts_of_I_77_0_7343956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Express_lanes_open_along_parts_of_I_77_0_7343956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Express_lanes_open_along_parts_of_I_77_0_7343956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/02/Express_lanes_open_along_parts_of_I_77_0_7343956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Express lanes open along parts of I-77" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Express lanes open along parts of I-77</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brandon Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 01 2019 03:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 02 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A toll project years in the making debuted on Saturday. A portion of I-77 from Hambright Road to exit 36 in Mooresville is now open to the public.</p><p>"I come from Uptown so it usually takes me 45 minutes and today it took me like 25 minutes and the lanes that were open really helped," said Shital Vaghasiya.</p><p>Off exit 30 at Well Kept in Davidson, owner Lauren Marre says the opening of express lanes are long overdue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/31/FOX_46_tracks_down_refrigerator_repairma_0_7342134_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>FOX 46 Getting Results after repairman scam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ashe-county-senior-stopped-from-walking-at-graduation-because-of-her-shoes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/20190531_172728_1559435472656_7343755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ashe County senior stopped from walking at graduation, because of her shoes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/express-lanes-open-along-parts-of-i-77" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sequence%2001.00_01_25_32.Still001_1559414689658.jpg_7343406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sequence%2001.00_01_25_32.Still001_1559414689658.jpg_7343406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sequence%2001.00_01_25_32.Still001_1559414689658.jpg_7343406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sequence%2001.00_01_25_32.Still001_1559414689658.jpg_7343406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/01/Sequence%2001.00_01_25_32.Still001_1559414689658.jpg_7343406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Express lanes open along parts of I-77</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-offers-condolences-after-virginia-beach-shooting" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/02/19/GETTY_president%20trump_021919_1550573568670.png_6796240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump offers condolences after Virginia Beach shooting; says flags will fly at half-staff</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/applebee-s-selling-1-vodka-raspberry-lemonades-during-the-month-of-june" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/04/02/GETTY%20applebees_1554212244217.png_6971336_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Applebee's selling $1 vodka raspberry lemonades during the month of June</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 