- Well, you don't see this every day. Former American football wide receiver and current professional soccer player for Boca Raton FC, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, tweeted out if anyone would pick him up Thursday night from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. App users, click here.

"Anybody want to pick me up from Charlotte Airport and take me to Greensboro, I got gas money?" Chad Johnson said.

Anybody want to pick me up from Charlotte airport and take me to Greensboro, i got gas money❓ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 2, 2019

FOX 46 Charlotte's David Sentendrey replied saying, "Let's do this. I'm at the station down the street."

He also told Johnson that, "I might even let you pick the tunes."

To everyone's surprise, our reporter was able to meet up with "Ochocinco" at CLT Airport and pick him up. "I scooped him [up], we drive 90 minutes to Greensboro. Quality conversarion about life, even his playing days against my Browns. Great dude. Blessings at your daughter's track meet," Sentendrey tweeted overnight.