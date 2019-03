- A few weeks ago, Emily Chatham was in a bind. Her fridge in the car port broke and all the food was about to go bad.

“I was kind of going into panic mode,” she told FOX 46. “I had a real busy week at work and couldn't deal with stuff like that then, but decided to just go online, google ‘refrigerator repair’ and this guy's ad popped up.”

She's talking about Jake Jackson with Professional Appliance Service. She says he was available that day, so she booked the appointment.

“I asked him before he did his work if he had any business cards,” she said, “because he didn't have on a uniform and he had his van, but there was no logo on the side of it.”

The man said he was fresh out, and after he tinkered around for 20 minutes, Chatham paid him.

“I did a credit card,” she said, “and I asked him for a receipt and he said, 'oh the girl at the office, we just turn all this in to her via email and at the end of the day, you'll definitely get a receipt.’”

She never did get a receipt, and after her fridge maintained its lukewarm temperature, she called Chase to cancel the transaction and reached out to FOX 46.

MORE FOX 46 INVESTIGATIONS

We called Jake who confirmed he worked on Chatham's fridge, but claimed it was fixed.

“Ok. When are you available for us to get back out there ma'am,” he asked FOX 46’s Morgan Frances.

We agreed he'd come over in an hour to meet with us and finish the job he started. Just 30 minutes later, however, he called back from an unknown number; he refused to stop by and refuted Catham's claims.

Jackson also claimed he ran a business with a completely different name called Rocky Appliance Repair, saying the website was rockyappliancerepair.com. FOX 46 uncovered the site doesn’t exist, and Rocky Appliance Repair doesn’t show up on the Better Business Bureau website. What does show up is Professional Appliance Service with an “F” rating. The phone number paired with the company’s name on the site is the exact same one we called getting “Jake,” who later said his name was “Randy Browne.”

Chatham says she filed a police report and a complaint with the Attorney General’s office.