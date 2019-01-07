Friend of 16-year-old shot after getting off bus details terrifying moments

- A 16-year-old was shot after getting off of his school bus in northeast Charlotte, according to a fellow CMS student and friend of the teen who was at the scene Monday afternoon.

"'Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom’ and I started running because I didn't know if I was being targeted," Myles Tucker said.

Tucker was just getting off the school bus at Lake Arbor Apartments when he heard the gunshots and saw all of the other kids running.

"I’ve got mud all over my shoes and stuff,” Tucker said.

It was one of his friends he says was hit by a bullet. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

"I was like with him, walking behind him, then all I know, he was running, so I ran the other way. Gunshots just coming out of nowhere,” said Tucker.

Witnesses believe the gunfire was not intended for the child, that he's an innocent bystander. No arrests have been made.

Tucker says after he ran away, he went back to check on his friend who was soon taken to the hospital.

"He wasn't crying or anything, he was just like, it hurts, because the bullet came from his stomach from here into the back, I guess."

CMS did release a statement saying: "The district is aware of a reported incident after school this afternoon during which a CMS student sustained injury from a firearm...This incident is under investigation by law enforcement. The district will respond to help ensure student and staff safety as further facts emerge from the investigation."

The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening. CMPD is still investigating what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.