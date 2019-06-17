< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 17 2019 11:27PM CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Friends, family and a crowd of community members gathered at the scene of a fatal shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon, trying to figure out what was going on. At some point during this, and out of the shot during the camera is when CMPD says the shooting happened.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/1-killed-in-north-charlotte-shooting" target="_blank">Woman killed in north Charlotte shooting; 3 in custody</a></strong></p><p>The reason, according to family and friends, was a robbery. </p><p>"Asked her something, ‘give it up, give it up' and she wouldn't, and they started shooting," Poe says. </p><p>The shooting is the homicide in Charlotte this year. This time last year, there were only 26 and only 59 for the entire year of 2018.</p><p>Police say the public hasn't helped in many of those investigations, but that wasn't the case here. They say witnesses were able to pinpoint the suspects to police. Three people were taken into custody. </p><p>"It's just so upsetting in the middle of the day that someone would have the boldness and confidence to believe that someone robbing someone is okay, and t's not," community activist Angie Drakeford said. </p><p>For those that knew the victim, they want to know why she was targeted.</p><p>"She was nice, she was kind, she was compassionate, she would do anything for anybody," Poe said. </p><p>The name of the woman killed has not yet been released. As for the suspects and people of interest that CMPD has in custody. 