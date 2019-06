- Purple Heart Homes is getting results for one of their own, Tim Mangum, a combat veteran fighting brain cancer.

48-year-old Tim Mangum is a soldier fighting a battle that’s perhaps bigger than any combat mission he’s ever endured.

“He’s such a good person. He’s funny and strong, and I love him so much,” said Tim’s wife, Andrea Mangum.

“After they took the tumor out, he was himself again. He was laughing. He was sharing a good time with us, and we got him back for a while, and I don’t want to lose it.”

Andrea and their three children have been by Tim’s side since his brain cancer diagnosis in March.

The retired Army National Guard Lt. Colonel had surgery to remove the massive tumor, but the fight isn’t over.

“Are we going to find a cure for this? Probably not, but if they can boost his immune system and help his body fight it off, then that means we get a lot longer time with the way he is now,” Andrea said.

Tim works at Purple Heart Homes, an organization that builds and renovates homes for disabled veterans. Now Tim is the one who needs the help.

“What kind of quality of life does he want? Does he want to keep living and be somewhat healthy and do the radiation but probably not remember us, not work, not be himself?” Andrea said.

The Mangums have decided to go to Mexico to get a special kind of treatment for Tim.

Purple Heart Homes and one of Tim’s friends are getting results by starting a fundraiser to help with Tim’s medical expenses.

They’ve already raised more than $26,000 of their $40,000 goal in just a few days.

“This is our hope. I would really like to see my husband be at those weddings in the future and hold his first grandchild.”

If you would like help get results for Tim and his family, this is the Facebook fundraiser.