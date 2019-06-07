< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/south-carolina">South Carolina</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/investigations">FOX 46 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/getting-results">Getting Results</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/faith">Faith</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-app">FOX 46 News App</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/butler-high-school-parents-students-say-make-up-day-is-unfair"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Butler High School parents, students say make-up day is unfair"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/butler-high-school-parents-students-say-make-up-day-is-unfair">Butler High School parents, students say make-up day is unfair</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss">Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/fundraiser-started-for-purple-heart-homes-employee-veteran-battling-brain-tumor"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fundraiser started for Purple Heart Homes employee, veteran battling brain tumor"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/fundraiser-started-for-purple-heart-homes-employee-veteran-battling-brain-tumor">Fundraiser started for Purple Heart Homes employee, veteran battling brain tumor</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wjzy/news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wjzy/news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain">Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/butler-high-school-parents-students-say-make-up-day-is-unfair">Butler High School parents, students say make-up day is unfair</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss">Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/fundraiser-started-for-purple-heart-homes-employee-veteran-battling-brain-tumor">Fundraiser started for Purple Heart Homes employee, veteran battling brain tumor</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain">Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/local-news/tractor-trailer-slams-into-hydroplaning-car-with-mom-child-inside">Tractor trailer slams into hydroplaning car with mom, child inside</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wjzy/news/doctors-find-tapeworm-egg-in-womans-brain-instead-of-suspected-cancerous-tumor">Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/traffic/gas-prices">Gas Prices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-46-weather-app">FOX 46 Weather App</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/weather/the-beach-report">Beach Report</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <ul id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/good-day/pets">Pets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/panthers">Panthers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/hornets">Hornets</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports/nascar">NASCAR</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/sports-extra">Sports Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about-us/download-the-fox-sports-app">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/world-cup">World Cup</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/live">Live</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/web-links">Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/about/jobs">Jobs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a date 2019-06-07

Fundraiser started for Purple Heart Homes employee, veteran battling brain tumor

By Robin Kanady, FOX 46 Charlotte

Posted Jun 07 2019 07:13PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 07 2019 06:33PM EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Purple Heart Homes is getting results for one of their own, Tim Mangum, a combat veteran fighting brain cancer.</p> <p>48-year-old Tim Mangum is a soldier fighting a battle that’s perhaps bigger than any combat mission he’s ever endured. </p> <p>“He’s such a good person. He’s funny and strong, and I love him so much,” said Tim’s wife, Andrea Mangum.</p> <p>“After they took the tumor out, he was himself again. He was laughing. He was sharing a good time with us, and we got him back for a while, and I don’t want to lose it.” </p> <p>Andrea and their three children have been by Tim’s side since his brain cancer diagnosis in March.</p> <p>The retired Army National Guard Lt. Colonel had surgery to remove the massive tumor, but the fight isn’t over.</p> <p>“Are we going to find a cure for this? Probably not, but if they can boost his immune system and help his body fight it off, then that means we get a lot longer time with the way he is now,” Andrea said.</p> <p>Tim works at Purple Heart Homes, an organization that builds and renovates homes for disabled veterans. Now Tim is the one who needs the help.</p> <p>“What kind of quality of life does he want? Does he want to keep living and be somewhat healthy and do the radiation but probably not remember us, not work, not be himself?” Andrea said. </p> <p>The Mangums have decided to go to Mexico to get a special kind of treatment for Tim.</p> <p>Purple Heart Homes and one of Tim’s friends are getting results by starting a fundraiser to help with Tim’s medical expenses.</p> <p>They’ve already raised more than $26,000 of their $40,000 goal in just a few days.</p> <p>“This is our hope. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Several Butler High School parents say they won't be sending their children to school to make up a day missed after a shooting on campus left one student dead in October. Several students also told FOX 46 they don't plan to attend. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Butler High School parents, students say make-up day is unfair</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Several Butler High School parents say they won't be sending their children to school to make up a day missed after a shooting on campus left one student dead in October. Several students also told FOX 46 they don't plan to attend. </p><p>"It will count as an unexcused absence but it's okay. My daughter has really good attendance anyway and I just feel that it's just the principle of it that she's not here."</p><p>CMS schools let out for the summer on Friday, June 7, except for Butler. Many parents and students say it's wrong and unfair to make the kids return for a make-up day Monday. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tractor-trailer-slams-into-hydroplaning-car-with-mom-child-inside" title="Tractor trailer slams into hydroplaning car with mom, child inside" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Tractor_trailer_slams_into_hydroplaning__0_7364340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Tractor_trailer_slams_into_hydroplaning__0_7364340_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Tractor_trailer_slams_into_hydroplaning__0_7364340_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Tractor_trailer_slams_into_hydroplaning__0_7364340_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Tractor_trailer_slams_into_hydroplaning__0_7364340_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A mother and her child were merging onto I-85 South when she hydroplaned and lost control of the car. Highway Patrol says they're both fine, and miraculously, the child didn't have a scratch on him." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tractor trailer slams into hydroplaning car with mom, child inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 07:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Terrifying moments were captured on camera as a car spins wildly out of control on I-85 South before being hit by a tractor trailer. A mom and her son were inside, but Highway Patrol tells FOX 46 they are both okay, and that the child didn't have a scratch on him. </p><p>The accident happend as the woman was trying to merge onto the highway at exit 43 for Ikea Boulevard. She hits a slick spot and slides across three lanes, straight into the path of the oncoming truck. </p><p>RELATED: Two wrecks on I-85 causing heavy backups</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/3-charged-in-series-of-convenience-store-armed-robberies-across-charlotte" title="3 charged in series of convenience store armed robberies across Charlotte" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/WJZY%20robbery%20arrests%20060719_1559938658056.jpg_7364343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kylvin Jones, 21, (Left) and Gerrell Hart-Smith, 18 (Right)." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>3 charged in series of convenience store armed robberies across Charlotte</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 46 Web Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested three people in connection to a series of armed robberies at convenience stores around Charlotte between May and June.</p><p>Kylvin Jones, 21, Demondre Smith, 26, and Gerrell Hart-Smith, 18, were charged for their involvement in the crimes. </p><p>In each of the situations, two suspects entered the store and at least one of them was armed, police said. The crimes are listed below:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4160_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4160"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_403440_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/butler-high-school-parents-students-say-make-up-day-is-unfair"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_7365181_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Butler_High_School_parents__students_say_0_20190607221317"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Butler High School parents, students say make-up day is unfair</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A double-decker bus in London is shown in a file photo. id="article_10155_403440_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/lesbian-couple-beaten-robbed-by-4-men-on-london-bus-after-refusing-to-kiss" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/getty_londondoubledeckerbusfile_060719_1559949808143_7365686_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;double-decker&#x20;bus&#x20;in&#x20;London&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Oli&#x20;Scarff&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lesbian couple beaten, robbed by 4 men on London bus after refusing to kiss</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fundraiser-started-for-purple-heart-homes-employee-veteran-battling-brain-tumor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/Fundraiser_started_for_Purple_Heart_Home_0_7365359_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fundraiser started for Purple Heart Homes employee, veteran battling brain tumor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everett&#x20;Palmer&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;died&#x20;last&#x20;April&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;time&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x20;prison&#x2e;&#x20;His&#x20;body&#x20;came&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;his&#x20;family&#x20;without&#x20;a&#x20;throat&#x2c;&#x20;heart&#x20;and&#x20;brain&#x2e;&#x20;Now&#x2c;&#x20;his&#x20;loved&#x20;ones&#x20;are&#x20;seeking&#x20;answers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Palmer&#x20;Family&#x20;via&#x20;Justice4Everett&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/highly-venomous-man-of-wars-reported-on-sc-beaches" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/SCDNR%20Man%20of%20war%20060719_1559942339876.jpg_7364628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Portuguese&#x20;man-of-war&#x20;&#x28;Source&#x3a;&#x20;SCDNR&#x2f;SERTC&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Highly venomous man-of-wars washing up on SC beaches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tractor-trailer-slams-into-hydroplaning-car-with-mom-child-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/07/2019_0607_114952_854.00_00_12_13.Still001_1559939191122_7364477_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tractor trailer slams into hydroplaning car with mom, child inside</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 