Funeral arrangements set for SC deputy who collapsed during training event

- Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy who collapsed during a training event this week at the Sheriff"s Office firing range.

Deputy James Kirk Jr., 57, served his community for more than two decades. He was rushed to Springs Memorial Hospital where he later died from what appeared to be a medical condition. Deputy Kirk proudly and honorably served the citizens of the Lancaster community for the past 28 years.

“Deputy Kirk was a true public servant who dedicated his life to the service of others and this community. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn his loss. During this difficult time we ask that you keep Deputy Kirk’s family, his friends, and his co-workers in your thoughts and prayers," Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Funeral services for Deputy Kirk will be held at Second Baptist Church located at 1426 Great Falls Highway in Lancaster, South Carolina on Monday, April 30 at 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park located at 1389 Memorial Park Road in Lancaster. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 29 at Crawford Funeral Home located at 410 West Meeting Street in Lancaster.