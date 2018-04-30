Funeral to be held for SC deputy who collapsed during training event

By: FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted: Apr 30 2018 07:45AM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 30 2018 07:04AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30 2018 07:52AM EDT

LANCASTER, SC (FOX 46 WJZY) - A Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy who collapsed during a training event last week at the Sheriff's Office firing range will be laid to rest on Monday. 

The funeral for Master Deputy James Kirk Jr. will take place at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church located at 1426 Great Falls Highway in Lancaster. 

The 57-year-old served his community for more than two decades. He was rushed to Springs Memorial Hospital last week where he later died from what appeared to be a medical condition. Deputy Kirk proudly and honorably served the citizens of the Lancaster community for the past 28 years. 

Burial will follow Monday's funeral service at Lancaster Memorial Park located at 1389 Memorial Park Road in Lancaster.

 

