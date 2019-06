- Deputies in Rowan County say they arrested a Blood gang member and were searching for another after the pair fled during a traffic stop.

According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. a deputy pulled over a car on Highway 52 in Gold Hill just before midnight on June 1 for a minor traffic violation. The driver did not hand over a driver’s license and the deputy smelled marijuana from inside of the car. The passenger in the car stated that he did not have identification either.

Authorities say that while looking inside the vehicle, the deput saw a magazine for an assault rifle.

While the deputy was waiting for back-up to arrive, the car sped off. A chase began, which exceeded 100 mph and entered Stanly County and continue into Albemarle where the car crashed on Church Street.

Both individuals jumped from the car and ran into the woods. Authorities ere not able to locate either suspect.

A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed an AR-15 rifle that was stolen from Winston Salem, according to officials. A loaded handgun, ski mask, gloves and marijuana was also located inside the vehicle.

"It became apparent that the deputy interrupted these suspects during some type of criminal activity that they were traveling either to, or from," the released stated.

Through a search of electronic devices in the car and the deputy’s body cam video, detectives were able to identify the driver as 23-year-old Juvonta Lafond. Officials also identified the passenger in the car as 23-year-old Albert Britford.

Both suspects are validated Blood gang members, according to the release.

On Wednesday, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received information that Britford was possibly located at a home on Meadow Lane in Spencer. A surveillance of the home was conducted and Britford was later seen walking out the house.

Albert Britford was taken into custody. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

Officials surrounded the house as Britford ran back inside the home along with another person. The release stated detectives made repeated commands for them to come out the house.

Britford, along with the second person, came out the door. He was arrested on outstanding warrants in Forsyth County. As he was searched, officials say they found a key to a car parked outside the house with a handgun inside.

Officials searched the home and found a loaded 9mm handgun which was seized along with drug paraphernalia.

Britford is being held without bond on Forsyth County charges and faces additional charges out of Rowan County.

Felony warrants have been obtained for Lafond for possession of a stolen vehicle, speed to elude arrest and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Lafond is believed to be in the Winston-Salem area.

Juvonta Lafond is currently wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and is believed to be in the Winston Salem area. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.