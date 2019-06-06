< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411176065" data-article-version="1.0">Gang members with loaded gun and ski mask flee in multi-county chase, deputies say</h1>

By FOX 46 Web Staff

Posted Jun 06 2019 12:43PM EDT
Updated Jun 06 2019 12:49PM EDT ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) addthis:url="http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/gang-members-with-loaded-gun-and-ski-mask-flee-in-multi-county-chase-deputies-say" addthis:title="Gang members with loaded gun and ski mask flee in multi-county chase, deputies say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411176065.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var Albert Britford (left) and Juvonta Lanfond (right) (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office). data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Albert Britford (left) and Juvonta Lanfond (right) (Source: Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Albert Britford (left) and Juvonta Lanfond (right) (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office).</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411176065-411175228" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20County%20Gang%20members%20060619_1559839094726.jpg_7359770_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Albert Britford (left) and Juvonta Lanfond (right) (Source: Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Albert Britford (left) and Juvonta Lanfond (right) (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office).</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox46charlotte.com/news/local-news/gang-members-with-loaded-gun-and-ski-mask-flee-in-multi-county-chase-deputies-say">FOX 46 Web Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)</strong> - Deputies in Rowan County say they arrested a Blood gang member and were searching for another after the pair fled during a traffic stop.</p><p>According to a release from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. a deputy pulled over a car on Highway 52 in Gold Hill just before midnight on June 1 for a minor traffic violation. The driver did not hand over a driver’s license and the deputy smelled marijuana from inside of the car. The passenger in the car stated that he did not have identification either.</p><p>Authorities say that while looking inside the vehicle, the deput saw a magazine for an assault rifle. </p><p>While the deputy was waiting for back-up to arrive, the car sped off. A chase began, which exceeded 100 mph and entered Stanly County and continue into Albemarle where the car crashed on Church Street. </p><p>Both individuals jumped from the car and ran into the woods. Authorities ere not able to locate either suspect. </p><p>A search of the suspect’s vehicle revealed an AR-15 rifle that was stolen from Winston Salem, according to officials. A loaded handgun, ski mask, gloves and marijuana was also located inside the vehicle.</p><p>"It became apparent that the deputy interrupted these suspects during some type of criminal activity that they were traveling either to, or from," the released stated.</p><p>Through a search of electronic devices in the car and the deputy’s body cam video, detectives were able to identify the driver as 23-year-old Juvonta Lafond. Officials also identified the passenger in the car as 23-year-old Albert Britford.</p><p>Both suspects are validated Blood gang members, according to the release.</p><p>On Wednesday, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received information that Britford was possibly located at a home on Meadow Lane in Spencer. A surveillance of the home was conducted and Britford was later seen walking out the house.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411176065-411175252"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Albert Britford was taken into custody. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Albert Britford was taken into custody. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411176065-411175252" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Albert%20Britford%20060619_1559839096951.jpg_7359772_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Albert Britford was taken into custody. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Albert Britford was taken into custody. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </p><p>Officials surrounded the house as Britford ran back inside the home along with another person. The release stated detectives made repeated commands for them to come out the house.</p><p>Britford, along with the second person, came out the door. He was arrested on outstanding warrants in Forsyth County. As he was searched, officials say they found a key to a car parked outside the house with a handgun inside.</p><p>Officials searched the home and found a loaded 9mm handgun which was seized along with drug paraphernalia.</p><p>Britford is being held without bond on Forsyth County charges and faces additional charges out of Rowan County.</p><p>Felony warrants have been obtained for Lafond for possession of a stolen vehicle, speed to elude arrest and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. Lafond is believed to be in the Winston-Salem area.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411176065-411175229"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Juvonta Lafond&nbsp;is currently wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office, and is believed to be in the Winston Salem area. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Juvonta Lafond is currently wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and is believed to be in the Winston Salem area. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411176065-411175229" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjzy/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/06/06/Rowan%20Juvonta%20Lafond_1559839094738.jpg_7359771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Juvonta Lafond&nbsp;is currently wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff&rsquo;s Office, and is believed to be in the Winston Salem area. (Source: Rowan County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Juvonta Lafond is currently wanted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and is believed to be in the Winston Salem area. 