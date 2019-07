- A gas leak was reported in a Matthews shopping center, causing one store to be evacuated.

Matthews police said the leak occurred in the Sycamore Commons Shopping Center on Matthews Township Parkway.

FOX 46 is told that a construction crew hit a gas line while working and flagged down a nearby officer who alerted the Matthews Fire Department.

About 80 people were evacuated from the Best Buy in the plaza, and the store will be closed for the rest of the day.

Gas has been shut off in the area and stores will be re-opened soon, officials say.