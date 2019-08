- You can call it an unconventional or moving therapy session. It's one to you can grab by the horns.

"I call him our top therapist," said Ashley Franks. Franks manages Whispering Hope Farm. Two months ago she shared an article about cow cuddling sessions that were going for $300 for 90 minutes. She thought it sounded crazy and she shared it almost as a joke.

"We started to really get into it," said Franks.

Bread, the bull, is ready to be your buddy. He's booking out sessions. Franks had no idea snuggle time would catch on.

Franks believes in the power of animal therapy.

"You can't have a bad day when there's a cow sitting his face in your lap wanting you to scratch his head," said Franks.

"Brushing, petting and hugging him. He was born for this," said Jilliana, 8, who was petting Bread.

Bread has the spirit of a small dog. He loves to sit in the gazebo for cuddle sessions.

Franks has a special bond with Bread. She helped deliver him and raise him after his mom, Butter, passed away.

"People see cows and think of dairy or meat but they don't understand the emotional connection," said Franks.

His strongest skill is snack time. Bread just celebrated his 1st birthday with cupcakes and a party at the farm. He's only going to get bigger so there are safety measures in place.

And for anyone calling bull on the cuddling sessions, Franks says just because it is funny doesn't mean it's not fun.

Bread has been booked for more than two dozen cuddling sessions. They cost $35 for an hour for four guests.

Whispering Hope is a rescue farm but Bread is not up for adoption.