Gaston County firefighter released from hospital after getting injured while fighting fire

- A Gaston County firefighter was released from the hospital Saturday after getting injured while fighting a fire.

A home on Atkins Place, right off on Sugarcane Lane in Gaston County, caught fire around 8:50 p.m. on Friday.

The fireman, who officials have chosen not to identify, is a member of the New Hope Fire Department. Union Road Fire Department also responded to the fire.

The firefighter was transported to the hospital where he was treated for second degree burns to both of his legs. Officials stated that while inside, he fell through a floor and into a crawl space. They credit his gear and training for helping to prevent further injuries. The injured fighter was described by his coworkers as a veteran, who is certified and highly trained.

While the firefighter's family is not seeking any public assistance, they are encouraging people to get connected with their local Burned Children's Foundation, by donating time, money or other needed resources.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Neighbors tells Fox 46 Charlotte that nobody was inside the home and that the family who owns the house doesn't' live there full-time.